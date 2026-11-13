undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palworld Studio Pocketpair Gifts All Employees 5 Days Off for Playing GTA 6
By Shouvik Bose,7 days ago
The upcoming November 19 will see lots and lots of people, especially gamers all around the world, not making it to their work, cause of the release of GTA 6 which is easily the most awaited videogame of all time. The total number of employees not going to work that day could potentially result in a massively detrimental effect on the American Economy, and can lead to a staggering hit of a billion dollars. This totally goes to show the unparalleled level of player interest in GTA 6 which has never been seen in a videogame before, setting a whole new benchmark in the entertainment industry altogether.