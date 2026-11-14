undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously high surf at the coast again Saturday
By Mark Nelsen,12 days ago
First Alert Day Saturday for dangerous coastal waves. FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY: DANGEROUS WAVES ALONG THE OREGON COAST. Saturday will once again be a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous waves along the Oregon coast. If you have beach plans, stay well back from the water and away from jetties and other exposed areas. The threat of sneaker waves will be especially high Friday night and Saturday AM.