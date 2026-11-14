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Sharon, Hickory Win To Set Up Yet Another D10 3A Title Game; State College Ends McDowell’s Season powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg
By Andy Close,12 days ago
WILMINGTON, Pa. – Tied 14-14 at halftime, Sharon outscored Grove City 13-0 in the second half to punch its ticket to the District 10 Class 3A championship game. Miracle at Mansell: Port Allegany Stuns Brockway on Last-Second TD • General McLane Rallies for D10 4A Title • Keystone in D9 Title Game for First Time Since 1989 • Veilleux Joins Rare Company With Historic 1,000-Yard Rushing, Receiving Season • Westinghouse too Much for Karns City.