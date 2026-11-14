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Fortnite Sets a Date to Unmask Captain X
By Megan Carla,12 days ago
Fortnite has made a habit of hiding famous faces behind masks. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent nearly a year as The Foundation, the masked leader at the center of the game's storyline, before his unmasking became a headline event of its own. Brie Larson fronted the Reality Tree saga as The Paradigm, another character whose identity was a story in itself. When Epic Games puts a new masked figure at the center of a season, history says there is a significant name underneath.