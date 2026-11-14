undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jerry and Ryan Pezzetti step down as Centennial co-head football coaches
By Dan Holm,12 days ago
Jerry Pezzetti’s legendary football coaching career has come to an end. Pezzetti and his son, Ryan, will not return as the co-head coaches for Ankeny Centennial in the 2027 season. Centennial Activities Director Nate Lingren confirmed that a search for a new coach will begin immediately after Jerry retired and Ryan also submitted his resignation.