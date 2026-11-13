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Nation's top Democrats gather in Denver to chart course for future after midterm victories
By Capitol News Alliance,11 days ago
The mood was festive at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, where top Democrats from across the country gathered to celebrate their wave of midterm wins and talk about the party's priorities. Majority Democrats, a political action committee that bills itself as working to build lasting power for the party, put...
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