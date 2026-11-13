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Physical Games Still Have a Future, According to Take-Two CEO
By Shouvik Bose,8 days ago
Despite Sony’s announcement to finally pull the plug on physical disc manufacturing starting from 2028, there may still be a place for physical game releases, according to Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick. In a recent interview with Christopher Dring of The Game Business, the CEO has compared physical discs to the Vinyl industry, stating that there’ll always be a group of passionate individuals who’d prefer to own their games in a more tangible and cherish-able fashion which would enable the physical format of videogames to still exist in the future, in some capacity.