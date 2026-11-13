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1 lane of southbound SH 130 at Moore Road reopens after collision involving overturned semitruck
5 days ago
One southbound lane of State Highway 130 at Moore Road has reopened after a crash involving an overturned semi-truck near the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the initial investigation shows that at around 4:55 a.m. Friday, the semi-truck driver veered onto the left shoulder of the road and overturned, spilling into a grassy median.