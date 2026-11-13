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Levi Strauss Taps Former VF Sustainability Chief Jeannie Renné-Malone
9 days ago
Levi Strauss & Co. today announced that Jeannie Renné-Malone will join the company as VP, Chief Sustainability Officer, effective December 1. In this role, Jeannie will lead the company’s global Sustainability team and our overall efforts to drive progress on our sustainability goals and priorities. She will also serve as a member of the Supply Chain Leadership Team.