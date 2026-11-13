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Maryland Data Center Seeks to Double Before County Pause
By Policy + Compliance,8 days ago
Oppidan wants to nearly double the Sandy Farms Data Center in Severn, Maryland. The developer's engineers walked neighbors through the plan at an online meeting on Nov. 9, about two weeks before the county stops taking most new data center applications on Nov. 26. The site plan would add more than 88,000 square feet, and it stays open for public comment through Nov. 24.