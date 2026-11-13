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MOJO Family of Brands Hosts Leadership Retreat
By Auto Laundry News,8 days ago
MOJO Family of Brands (MOJO), a leading car wash group with more than 150 car washes across 20 regional brands, gathered its team members in Panama City, FL, for its 2026 Leadership Retreat. The three-day event combined hands-on training with beach time, shared meals, and group activities. It reflects the company’s belief that a strong team is built both in and out of the classroom.