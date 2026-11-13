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San Diego’s Good News of the Week – November 13, 2026
By Enya Castañeda,,10 days ago
Every week, ‘Good News of the Week’ features a curation of positive headlines from San Diego, delivered straight to your inbox. A blend of aggregated stories from San Diego’s most trusted news sources and original EDC-created content, GNOTW provides a comprehensive recap of the region’s best stories from the past week. GNOTW is sponsored by Ace Parking.