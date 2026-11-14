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Why Are There So Many Gaming Ads in Live Sports Broadcasts?
By Ron Cairns,12 days ago
When you’re watching live sports, there’s a pattern that’s difficult to miss. Between the first whistle and the last, viewers are shown odds, promo codes, and offers during almost every break in play. For casual fans, the volume can feel somewhat overwhelming. For the industry behind the ads, it’s simply good business, with the reasons running deeper than most people realise.