undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'I Play Rocky': Going the Distance
By Rahul Menon,7 days ago
A warm, well-cast love letter to the greatest underdog story ever told. There is a line in the original Rocky that has never stopped working on me: the idea that it was never about winning the fight, but about going the distance. Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky is a film about the man who decided to go that distance in real life, and whatever its flaws, it carries that spirit in nearly every frame.