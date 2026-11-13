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Brooklyn Collapse Kills 8 Beside Permitted Excavation Site
By Facilities + Operations,9 days ago
A three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn collapsed into the excavation next door just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 11, killing eight people, including two children and two construction workers. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a Nov. 12 briefing that 18 others were hurt, four of them firefighters. Vacate orders now cover three neighboring buildings. The cause is under investigation, and the Brooklyn district attorney is reviewing whether any crime was involved.