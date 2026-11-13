undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ultrasound Could Improve Coral Restoration Efforts
By Kaleigh Harrison,10 days ago
Medical ultrasound equipment is being tested as a way to examine coral reproduction without damaging living specimens, potentially giving marine researchers a more effective method for monitoring reproductive development and planning reef restoration efforts. In an experiment announced November 9, 2026, Canon Medical Systems and Coral Spawning International (CSI) used...