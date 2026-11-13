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A Lower Power Forecast Can Still Produce a Higher 2027 Bill
By Markets + Investment,7 days ago
Companies renewing electricity contracts for next year got lower gas numbers on Nov. 10. The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook forecasts Henry Hub natural gas averaging $2.88 per million British thermal units in 2027, down from $3.37 this year, and expects this winter to run about 36% below last winter. Above-average storage had already given executives some room on 2027 energy budgets, and suppliers' offers for contracts renewing next year will likely reflect the softer outlook.