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Lady Raiders Rally Past Auburn, 73-71, in Fourth-Quarter Thriller
12 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech overcomes a 13-point deficit behind Bristow’s late three-pointers to secure a 73-71 victory and improve to 3-0. LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders survived a thriller Friday evening inside United Supermarkets Arena. Trailing by as many as 13 points, the Lady Raiders mounted an impressive fourth-quarter comeback to take down the Auburn Tigers, 73-71.
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