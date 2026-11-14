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Women's Hockey Drops Season Opener at Williams
11 days ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Connecticut College women's ice hockey team kicked off the new campaign falling to host Williams 4-1 on Friday night from Lansing Chapman Rink. The teams traded chances over the opening minutes, but both Alex Erdman (Lutherville, Md.) and Eva Bentley looked sharp early. Williams had the best chance to open the scoring, earning the first power play of the contest nine minutes in.
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