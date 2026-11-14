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Dolores Santucci, Hillsdale’s Beloved “Hot Dog Lady,” Passes Away at 99
By Boozy Burbs,11 days ago
Dolores Santucci, affectionately known as “The Hillsdale Hot Dog Lady,” passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 13, following a brief illness. She was 99. A longtime Hillsdale resident, Santucci was a familiar face in the community, having spent the past 35 years operating the hot dog cart at her son Michael’s Karl Ehmer Meat Market on Broadway.