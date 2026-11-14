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Nationwide FAA ground stop lifted, but travelers still dealing with disruptions
By Anjolina Fantaroni,12 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop has been lifted, but travelers are still dealing with disruptions. The ground stop began around 2:54 p.m. Friday after a telecommunications outage. The transportation secretary said the outage was caused by overloaded routers that direct planes between airports. The...