undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boston University Awarded $1.5 Million Grant to Integrate Civil and Human Rights Archives into Undergraduate Curriculum
12 days ago
The following is an excerpt from the announcement “Boston University Awarded $1.5 Million Grant to Integrate Civil and Human Rights Archives into Undergraduate Curriculum“. The newly launched Civil and Human Rights Archives Initiative is co-led by BU’s Undergraduate Affairs and the BU Libraries, which houses the archives in its Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center. Dr. Amie Grills, associate provost for undergraduate affairs, serves as the project Principal Investigator; Jennifer King, associate university librarian for academic engagement and special collections, is co-PI; and Dr. Shively Smith, associate professor of biblical studies at the BU School of Theology and faculty fellow of the Howard Thurman Center, serves as Faculty Director.