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Local airport leaders weigh in on nationwide grounding
By Michael Neenan, Multimedia Journalist,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration allowed airports to resume flights after it grounded planes across the U.S. for over four hours. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says the grounding was issued after a telecommunications outage and that the incident was not a national security threat. “Everybody’s safe, there is...
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