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25 Sports Friday- November 13, 2026-Tri-Valley and Illini Bluffs battle in IHSA Volleyball state semi-finals
By Jim Mattson,12 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) -Tri-Valley advances to the 2A volleyball state title game. Illini Bluffs loses their semi-final match. Get 25NewsStreaming on your smart TV — it’s free and easy. Watch live newscasts, recent newscasts, top news stories, updated forecasts, local sports highlights, and exclusive content. Search “WEEK 25 News” to install.