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Saints Battle Top-Seeded Columbus State in NCAA Regional
11 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Flagler College women's soccer team (7-7-5 overall, 5-2-2 Peach Belt Conference) saw its 2026 campaign come to a close Friday afternoon as the eighth-seeded Saints fell 1-0 to top-seeded Columbus State in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region First Round. The No. 3 ranked Cougars (16-3-2) scored the lone goal of the match in the second half to advance to Sunday's second-round match against UNC Pembroke.