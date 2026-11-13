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Streaming Bills Add Up: Find Every Subscription Charge With a Bank Statement Converter
By Marc Berman,7 days ago
Most households now pay for several streaming services at once, and each one bills on its own date, through its own app or card, at a price that may have changed since the day it was added. A Bank Statement Converter turns a year of PDF bank and card statements into a spreadsheet, which makes it easy to pull every one of those charges into a single list.