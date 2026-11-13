undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Instagram Hides ‘Recently Followed’ — and How Follow Trackers Rebuild It
By Marc Berman,8 days ago
Instagram used to have a Following tab that showed what the people you follow were liking and following. It was removed in 2019, and since then there has been no built-in way to see who an account has recently started following. Even the Following list on a profile is not shown in strict chronological order, so the newest additions are hard to spot, especially on accounts that follow hundreds or thousands of others.