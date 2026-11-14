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Last service held at Logan Memorial United Methodist Church in Parkersburg
By Jess Mancini,12 days ago
PARKERSBURG - It was a bittersweet day at an historic church in downtown Parkersburg that closed in October. The congregation at Logan Memorial United Methodist Church, constituted in 1866, met for the final time on Oct. 11, knowing that while it was the last service in the church built in 1892, the joyful memories made over the decades remain.
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