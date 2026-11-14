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Honors awarded at historical exhibit and cannon dedication
By Staff Reports,12 days ago
PARKERSBURG - The Capt. James Neal Chapter of the West Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution has honored two late local craftsmen, Kevin Britton and Waide Mills. Chapter members wearing colonial attire presented posthumous Bronze Good Citizenship Medals to Britton and Mills on Oct. 24 following its Flintlock Exhibit Luncheon at the Western Sizzlin Restaurant on Neal Run Boulevard.