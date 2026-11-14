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Indiana dominates inside, beats Samford 80-44 to improve to 4-0
By Ashton Enlow,12 days ago
Indiana’s shots weren’t falling from beyond the arc Friday night. Inside, the Hoosiers had very little trouble. Behind Zania Socka-Nguemen’s 17 points and 10 rebounds, Indiana defeated Samford 80-44 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to improve to 4-0. The Hoosiers outscored the Bulldogs 44-16 in the paint and held a 50-27 rebounding advantage, overcoming a 5 for 22 performance from 3-point range.