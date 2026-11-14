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MLC downed by hot-shooting Lawrence
12 days ago
NEW ULM, Minn. - Lawrence University made its first six 3-pointers on Friday night, an early sign of the challenge MLC faced in an opening-night 89-75 loss. The Vikings' top-three scoring starters combined to shoot 16-for-17 from the floor, 10-for-11 from 3 and 8-for-8 from the line, combining for 40 points. Lawrence shot 61.1 percent from the field and an identical 61.1 percent from deep.