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President Rougeau Talks Carbon Neutrality, Financial Aid, and Equitable Access to Campus-Sponsored Events
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
With Halloween festivities, course enrollment, and the 400th win at Fitton Field, campus has been abuzz with energy. Amidst the bustle of campus life, The Spire had the opportunity to speak with College President Vincent Rougeau about the current campus happenings as well as some long-term financial plans of the institution.