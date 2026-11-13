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Between the Pages: World-Renowned R.F. Kuang Takes the Stage at Holy Cross
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, bestselling author Rebecca (R.F.) Kuang visited the Prior Performing Arts Center as part of the Working Writers Series, hosted by the College’s Creative Writing Department. The event featured a reading from Kuang’s upcoming novel, followed by a question-and-answer session in which she discussed her writing process, character development, and the role of historical themes in fiction.