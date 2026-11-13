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By the Numbers: Breaking Down Massachusetts’ Nine Ballot Questions
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Massachusetts recently held midterm elections. On the ballot, there were 9 additional questions in which voters were asked their opinions on actions a legislator should take:. Ballot question 1 proposed a law that would, under Massachusetts Public Records, make most records held by the Office of the Governor and Legislature public. This law passed with about 86% of voters voting “yes”. This means as of January 1st 2027, most records under the Office of the Governor and Legislature will become public record.