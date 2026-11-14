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Photos: Tar Heels Drop 1st Game of the Season to Georgia
12 days ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.– Georgia Bulldog Kanon Catchings’ 22-point and 11-rebound performance alongside Blue Cain’s 20 points proved too much for the North Carolina men’s basketball team on Friday night. Georgia defeated North Carolina 78-70. The Bulldogs closed out both halves quickly stretching their lead to seven or more, closing out the last 1:01 of the competition on a 6-0 run. Terrence Brown’s 21 points led the Tar Heels in scoring, including four three-pointers. Maximo Adams, coming off the bench, tied Catchings in rebounds (11). Check out the photos from the game.