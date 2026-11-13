undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Election Night Live
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Tuesday, Nov. 3 was the date of the current administration’s Midterm Elections, which received more attention than many previous elections due to the publicity of candidates and events, as well as the speculated implications of each seat. The importance of civic participation, specifically voting, has been a major focus of the College community in recent years. Much of this emphasis has been coordinated by the Students Promoting Expression, Empathy, and Civic Harmony (SPEECH) group on campus. Prior to the election, there were many voting tables around campus in order to help students figure out when and where to vote or how to request an absentee ballot. These were available for the purpose of promoting voting and garnering interest in government decisions across all parties.