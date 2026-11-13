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Edgardo Henriquez was great in 2026 -- he could be even better moving forward
11 days ago
There’s seemingly no end in sight to how high velocities will climb in baseball. The average fastball (four-seamer and sinker) in 2026 was 94.6 mph, the highest single-season mark in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) and the sixth straight year that figure has climbed. There were a whopping 5,687 pitches thrown 100-plus mph in the regular season, nearly 2,000 more than the previous single-season best in 2023.