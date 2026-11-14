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Saturday Links
By Eventing Nation,12 days ago
It’ll be no surprise to the general eventing fan that Diarado tops the WBFSH Sire Rankings once more in 2026, earning the title for the fifth consecutive year. A prolific sire both in eventing as well as show jumping, Diarado is half of the breeding brilliance behind horses like this year’s Kentucky winner Diabolo (Will Coleman) and Tom McEwen’s Paris Olympic + World Championships double gold winner JL Dublin. Diarado also ranks in the top-35 of jumping sires for 2026.