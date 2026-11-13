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Goalless Noah Laba faces higher expectations as the Rangers close their trip in Vancouver
By William Nadeau,9 days ago
Noah Laba is still looking for his first goal this season, and the Rangers center is talking about higher expectations in Year 2. Mollie Walker has the story in today's paper, ahead of the Rangers' game in Vancouver tonight. The headline on her piece says it plainly: a goalless Laba reflects on what is now asked of him.