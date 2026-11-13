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Rangers hint at how they will handle Sean Durzi's return around the upcoming break
By William Nadeau,10 days ago
UPDATE (5:17 PM ET): The only new detail in Mercogliano's latest post is that Sullivan's praise runs longer than what we quoted. Sullivan said "their overall 200-foot game on both sides of the puck" has helped the Rangers, and he credited Robertson and Morrow with helping on breakouts through "some of the outlet passes they make."