undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mike Sullivan's Rangers keep a familiar look in Vancouver as three players stay late
By Marc Ouimet,10 days ago
Vince Z. Mercogliano just reported that the Rangers lineup looks unchanged in Vancouver tonight, with Matthew Rempe among the expected scratches. The Rangers close their road trip against the Canucks, and the staying-late skate is usually the tell. According to Mercogliano, Rempe, Luke Glendening and Marc Del Gaizo were the ones left on the ice after practice.