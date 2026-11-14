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On the road: Nevada football to play first Mountain West game against Northern Illinois
By Shannon Kelly,12 days ago
Nevada football (3-6, 2-3 MW) takes on Northern Illinois (0-9, 0-5 MW) on Saturday in the first Mountain West meeting between the two schools in program history. Northern Illinois joined the MW in July 2026 as a football-only member after previously playing in the MAC. The Wolf Pack is the conference's lone program to travel to all three of the MW's new football members this season in UTEP, North Dakota State and NIU.