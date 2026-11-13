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Stephanie Mills Is Right At Home On ‘Live From The Front Porch’
By Butta,10 days ago
Stephanie Mills has been performing for 60 years, but the 69-year-old has no interest in retiring anytime soon. She recently wowed audiences on The Queens Tour with fellow legendary divas Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, and she is an outspoken artist and advocate offstage. As Ms. Mills gears up for a milestone birthday next March, she got a jump on her septuagenarian celebration with an exuberant performance on Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch series.