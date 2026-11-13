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FaceStealer, Deepfakes, and the Courtroom: What Investigators Need to Know
By Cyber Social Hub Editorial,10 days ago
When a video turns up in a case, examiners ask where it came from, whether it has been altered, and whether that work will hold up in court. On November 12, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice announced actions against what it described as North Korean cryptocurrency-theft schemes, including a campaign the FBI calls FaceStealer. In September, the Arizona Court of Appeals vacated a manslaughter sentence because the judge had relied on an AI-generated video of the deceased victim.