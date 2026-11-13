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Rangers land a national TNT spotlight in the NHL Original Six Series next week
By Skyler Walker,9 days ago
The NHL just announced that the Rangers will play in next week's Original Six Series on TNT, a three-day event from Nov. 16-18. New York is one of six teams in the event, along with the Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Blackhawks and Red Wings. For a club that has spent November trying to find its footing, that is a big national window.