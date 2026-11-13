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Jacksonville Street Racing Crackdown Leads to 7 Arrests, 17 Citations and Vehicle Seizures
By admin,11 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven people were arrested and several vehicles were seized after an unauthorized car gathering involving approximately 75 vehicles turned into dangerous driving activity along Blanding Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). The enforcement operation took place Saturday, November 7, 2026, after Jacksonville police...