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Titans' Robert Saleh Talks 1st Matchup vs. Jaguars' Liam Coen Since Viral Video of Altercation
By Kinnu Singh,10 days ago
"Liam's great, man," Saleh told reporters on Friday. "We've had plenty of interactions. And the whole thing was ... [a] little misunderstanding, poor words on my part. But they're doing a great job, they really are. I love what they're doing offensively. They've definitely got an identity. And then [defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile] on the other side. Just overall as an organization, they've done a really nice job."