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This 106-Minute James Bond Thriller Is the Perfect Watch Before It’s Cut From Paramount+
By Anthony Crislip,12 days ago
The James Bond franchise was at a crossroads before the decision to hire Daniel Craig to play the iconic spy. While Pierce Brosnan’s tenure was prolific (especially compared to the glacial pace of the Craig films’ release schedule), the series had largely veered into the world of unfashionable (at the time) wacky camp by its 2002 finale, Die Another Day, and the character was in need of a refresh, like Batman after 1997’s Batman and Robin. And like 2005’s Batman Begins, Craig’s first outing, Casino Royale, was a tightly focused origin story that put the character in a grim pressure cooker that would teach him the tools of the trade. But unlike Batman Begins’ all-timer follow-up, Casino Royale’s sequel Quantum of Solace was a mixed bag at best, widely criticized for squandering the first film’s setup in favor of a generic spy thriller. Whether that reputation is deserved is up for debate, but its upcoming departure from Paramount+ on Novemner 19, 2026, should encourage a second look.