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Peacock Officially Replaces 'Suits' With a Legal Drama That Can't Be Beat
By Erin Konrad,12 days ago
The USA network has tried for years to come up with a worthy successor to their hit legal drama, Suits. The nine-season series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, managed to capture the cutthroat, yet fascinating world of high-powered lawyers in New York City. Suits became even more popular years later when the show gained a whole new following after becoming available to stream on Netflix in 2023. Since Suits, USA has never managed to come up with a truly entertaining series that matches the show's smart writing and fun storylines — until now, that is.