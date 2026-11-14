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IUP volleyball set to host Clarion in PSAC semifinals Saturday at KCAC
12 days ago
INDIANA, Pa. – After capturing the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division regular-season championship and advancing through the opening round of postseason play, the IUP women's volleyball team will look to take another step toward a conference title Saturday afternoon when it hosts Clarion in the PSAC Tournament semifinals at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC).
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